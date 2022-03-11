M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,486 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $71,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5,464.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 527.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,599,000 after acquiring an additional 147,513 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

NYSE:GRMN opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.87. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

About Garmin (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.