M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 524,733 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,486 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $71,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 53.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,319,000 after buying an additional 291,472 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Garmin by 5,464.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 217,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,735,000 after buying an additional 213,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 527.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after acquiring an additional 205,969 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,185,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $494,133,000 after acquiring an additional 166,245 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 364,242 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $49,599,000 after acquiring an additional 147,513 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:GRMN opened at $111.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.87. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $106.66 and a twelve month high of $178.80.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GRMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.
Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.
