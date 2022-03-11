NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Director James Carl Stewart Sells 150,000 Shares

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) Director James Carl Stewart sold 150,000 shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total transaction of $1,383,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NEX opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.94. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.60.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.
NEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.18.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.
