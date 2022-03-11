Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on RCKY. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Rocky Brands from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rocky Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocky Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.50.

NASDAQ RCKY traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $44.86. 47,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.94. Rocky Brands has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $169.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.11 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 4.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCKY. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 147.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 102,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,047 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Rocky Brands by 371.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

