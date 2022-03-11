Morgan M. Schuessler Sells 47,077 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a one year low of $36.03 and a one year high of $51.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 45.46% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in EVERTEC by 40.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 47,653 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth about $1,038,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in EVERTEC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 443,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 9,101 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

