Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KYMR. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.91.

Kymera Therapeutics stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.68. 817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,926. Kymera Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.93 and a 52-week high of $69.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 2.02.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 137.60%. The business had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Kymera Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 272,767 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.76 per share, for a total transaction of $10,299,681.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 8,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.08, for a total transaction of $448,512.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 403,076 shares of company stock worth $15,375,973 and have sold 46,077 shares worth $2,422,749. 23.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 3,292.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

