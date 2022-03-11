M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,162 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,408 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $80,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 112.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Baidu by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Baidu by 82.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 358 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.56.

Baidu stock opened at $135.16 on Friday. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.03 and a one year high of $278.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.82. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.95.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

