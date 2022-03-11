M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,905 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Quest Diagnostics worth $63,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after purchasing an additional 117,952 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $117.52 and a 12-month high of $174.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on DGX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $159.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.00.

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

