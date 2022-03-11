Morgan M. Schuessler Sells 74,586 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Stock

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 74,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $2,808,162.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

EVERTEC stock opened at $38.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.00. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.03 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.05%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 589.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

