Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho upgraded shares of Marqeta from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Marqeta from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.85.

MQ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,838,241. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.59. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 31.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marqeta will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter worth $9,885,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marqeta by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,291 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Marqeta by 2,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 419,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after buying an additional 401,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at $9,059,000. Institutional investors own 25.03% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

