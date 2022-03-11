M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $108.99 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,179,877 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 429,186 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $108,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Comcast by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 42,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comcast by 10.3% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 86,564 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,841,000 after buying an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 106,914 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,980,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $6,767,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.48.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $45.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $61.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

