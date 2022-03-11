McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Receives $285.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $285.38.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $230.00 to $333.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. QV Investors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 76,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,223,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in McKesson by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson stock opened at $280.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $263.03 and a 200-day moving average of $231.43. McKesson has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $283.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that McKesson will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.