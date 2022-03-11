Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Price Target Increased to $201.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $176.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OAS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.00.

OAS stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.64. 199 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.12. Oasis Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $158.48.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $521.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.00 million. Oasis Petroleum had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 19.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum will post 25.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is an increase from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Oasis Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 15.45%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

