Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,621,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,889,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,659 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 31.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,923,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,498,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,343 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at $336,954,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the third quarter valued at about $214,784,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DHR stock opened at $263.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $282.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.34. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $212.71 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

