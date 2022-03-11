IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $5,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management bought a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 71,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 594,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,782 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $569,312.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,498 shares of company stock worth $5,137,813. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $59.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $66.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.38.

About Aflac (Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.