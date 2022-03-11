Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1,074.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,673,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,958,119,000 after purchasing an additional 301,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,271,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $726,206,000 after purchasing an additional 516,806 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,030,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,255,000 after purchasing an additional 78,963 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,423,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,250,000 after purchasing an additional 46,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,407,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $461,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

NYSE AIG opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.54 and a 12-month high of $63.54. The firm has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

American International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.