Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $63,693,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth $54,636,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3,930.7% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 76,845 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 260.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,678,000 after buying an additional 64,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 59.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,794,000 after purchasing an additional 54,164 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $449.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $486.07 and its 200 day moving average is $489.86. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $386.02 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

