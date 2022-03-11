iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) is Monument Capital Management’s 9th Largest Position

Monument Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 577.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,160 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.9% of Monument Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 127.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $134.60 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $155.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.