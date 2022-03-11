iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Purchased by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 12,650.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,750 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $21.43 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.52.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

