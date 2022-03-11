Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 4,794.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEA. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Lear by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Lear by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Lear by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.73.

Shares of LEA opened at $138.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.85. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $127.91 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

