Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Shares Sold by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management cut its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the period. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF comprises about 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 61,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 332,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after buying an additional 44,712 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 80,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF alerts:

PIE stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $22.41 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (Get Rating)

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.