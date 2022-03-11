Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 4,003.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of United Airlines by 33.9% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 159.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.01 and its 200 day moving average is $45.56. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $63.70.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 87.27% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($7.00) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

