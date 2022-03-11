Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 113 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Biogen by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Biogen by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $790,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Biogen from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.79.

Shares of BIIB opened at $198.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.04. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.94 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

