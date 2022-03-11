Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.79.

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ALL stock opened at $122.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.65. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

