Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Acquires 370 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Snap-on makes up 1.1% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $7,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Snap-on by 18.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 127.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 109,566.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,733,000 after buying an additional 53,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 10.9% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SNA opened at $207.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.04%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.40.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

