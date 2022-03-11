frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Bought by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,890 shares during the period. frontdoor comprises approximately 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.33% of frontdoor worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 240,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in frontdoor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,932,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in frontdoor by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in frontdoor by 504.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 112,015 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, frontdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.02. frontdoor, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $57.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 3,066.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

