frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Acquired by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,890 shares during the period. frontdoor comprises approximately 1.4% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned 0.33% of frontdoor worth $10,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in frontdoor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in frontdoor by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,003,000 after purchasing an additional 208,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in frontdoor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after purchasing an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in frontdoor by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the last quarter.

FTDR stock opened at $28.10 on Friday. frontdoor, inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $57.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

