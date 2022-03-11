Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.96

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €48.96 ($53.22) and traded as high as €53.77 ($58.45). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €53.77 ($58.45), with a volume of 7,073,552 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €51.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of €49.00.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

