Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.95. Unico American shares last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 610 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26.

Get Unico American alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unico American stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of Unico American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unico American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unico American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.