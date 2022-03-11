TVA Group (TSE:TVA.B) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

TVA Group Inc (TSE:TVA.B – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.00 and traded as high as C$3.48. TVA Group shares last traded at C$3.48, with a volume of 505 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their target price on TVA Group from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.54 million and a P/E ratio of 5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.00.

TVA Group Inc operates a communications company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Broadcasting & Production; Magazines; and Film Production & Audiovisual Services. The Broadcasting & Production segment creates, produces, and broadcasts entertainment, information, and public affairs programming; operates a French-language television network, as well as provides nine specialty services; markets digital products associated with various televisual brands; and distributes audiovisual products and films.

