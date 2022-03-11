Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

LCUT stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The stock has a market cap of $301.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.