Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Invests $253,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 14,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

ABBV opened at $149.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.60. The firm has a market cap of $263.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.05 and a twelve month high of $151.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 262,571 shares of company stock worth $35,216,489. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie (Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.