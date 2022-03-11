Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Takes Position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 125.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 10,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.04.

Shares of PAA stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.96.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 10.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.91%.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.