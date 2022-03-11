RiverTree Advisors LLC Buys 3,093 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.9% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,139,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 144,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after buying an additional 304,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $70.59 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.84 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.18.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

