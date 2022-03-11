Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Dada Nexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of DADA stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $33.40.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.
About Dada Nexus (Get Rating)
Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dada Nexus (DADA)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.