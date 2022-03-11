Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.67 EPS

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.67), Fidelity Earnings reports. Dada Nexus had a negative return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Dada Nexus updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of DADA stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.79. Dada Nexus has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $33.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $612,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dada Nexus in the 4th quarter valued at $597,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dada Nexus by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $35.40 to $28.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.48.

About Dada Nexus

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

