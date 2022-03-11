Bitgear (GEAR) Price Tops $0.0088

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 11th. One Bitgear coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitgear has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Bitgear has a market cap of $622,432.65 and approximately $27,447.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitgear alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00046038 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,629.96 or 0.06664376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,459.83 or 0.99992092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00042532 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,906,579 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GEARUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Bitgear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitgear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.