Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 13th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DIISY opened at $13.79 on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $17.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average of $15.72.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

DIISY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.40) in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.92.

Direct Line Insurance Group Plc engages in the provision of general insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines and Commercial. The Motor segment consists of personal motor insurance cover together with the associated legal expenses business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.