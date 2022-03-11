DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Short Interest Down 94.5% in February

DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 94.5% from the February 13th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently commented on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,850.00 to 1,770.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from 1,823.00 to 1,724.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S from $1,615.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,079.51.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

DSDVY stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.13. DSV Panalpina A/S has a 12 month low of $83.33 and a 12 month high of $133.78.

DSV A/S engages in the global supply of transport and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Air and Sea; Road; and Solutions. The Air and Sea segment is engaged in the provision of air and sea freight services through its global network. The Road segment provides road freight services across Europe, U.S, and South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.