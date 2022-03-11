Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.
ZSAN opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.95.
Zosano Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)
Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.
