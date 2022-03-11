Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

ZSAN opened at $0.17 on Thursday. Zosano Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day moving average of $0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 954.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41,530 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zosano Pharma by 730.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 170,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 150,058 shares in the last quarter. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zosano Pharma Company Profile

Zosano Pharma Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of human pharmaceutical products. The firm focuses on providing rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients using proprietary intracutaneous microneedle system. It offers Qtrypta, a formulation of zolmitriptan delivered utilizing the intracutaneous microneedle system.

