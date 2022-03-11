Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Virtus Investment Partners, Inc., headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut, provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions in the United States. . It operates a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Investors have an array of needs and Virtus Investment Partners offers a variety of investment styles and multiple disciplines to meet those needs. The Company provides its products in a number of forms and through multiple distribution channels. Its retail products include open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds and separately managed accounts. The Company manages institutional accounts for corporations, multi-employer retirement funds and foundations, endowments, special purpose funds and other types of institutions. “

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $212.68 on Thursday. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $203.76 and a one year high of $338.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.93 by $0.43. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 36.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners will post 38.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.03%.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total value of $1,491,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 338,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $100,708,000 after purchasing an additional 38,640 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 38.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $88,584,000 after purchasing an additional 89,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,848 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $76,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 135,336 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $41,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,998 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

