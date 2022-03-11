Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ultralife from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $5.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $85.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -264.50 and a beta of 1.56. Ultralife has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Ultralife had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.32%.

In related news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 53,251 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.57 per share, with a total value of $296,608.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore acquired 54,900 shares of Ultralife stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $243,756.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 113,021 shares of company stock worth $565,849 in the last quarter. Insiders own 38.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULBI. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultralife by 154.8% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 376,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 228,522 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 356,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 151,665 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 2nd quarter worth about $653,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ultralife during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultralife by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. 30.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultralife Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of products for power solutions. It operates through the Battery & Energy Products and Communications System segments. The Battery & Energy Products segment includes Lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin cell and various other non-rechargeable batteries, in addition to rechargeable batteries, uninterruptable power supplies, charging systems, and accessories such as cables.

