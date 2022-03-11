Arcblock (ABT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.04 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 4% against the US dollar. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $11.94 million and $1.04 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000307 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034044 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00105091 BTC.

Arcblock (CRYPTO:ABT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

