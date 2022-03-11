Zacks: Brokerages Expect Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,975,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,856,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $8,064,000. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMTG opened at $17.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.36. Claros Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $18.74.

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

