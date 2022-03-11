Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 221.9% in February

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 221.9% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DBCCF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

