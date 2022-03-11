Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 221.9% in February

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, an increase of 221.9% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DBCCF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Decibel Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.15.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Decibel Cannabis from C$0.85 to C$0.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Decibel Cannabis (Get Rating)

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

