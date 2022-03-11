VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Purchased by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF makes up 5.7% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $8,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYD. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 78.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 367.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the third quarter worth about $131,000.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $58.70 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1-year low of $58.63 and a 1-year high of $63.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day moving average of $61.81.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.