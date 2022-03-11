Snider Financial Group Has $687,000 Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Snider Financial Group cut its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32,433.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,216,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,989 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 276,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,807,000 after acquiring an additional 74,586 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,033,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,577,000 after buying an additional 4,622,353 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $50.07 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $54.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

