ProVise Management Group LLC Purchases 1,510 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,430 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 67,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PAVE opened at $26.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.26. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

