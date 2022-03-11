Spire Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Spire Wealth Management lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,890,000. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $336,000.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $59.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.80. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $56.22 and a 1-year high of $132.50.

