Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Shares Up 5.1%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.
About Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Transurban Group (TRAUF)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Transurban Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transurban Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.