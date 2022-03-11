Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF) Shares Up 5.1%

Transurban Group (OTCMKTS:TRAUF – Get Rating) shot up 5.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.30 and last traded at $9.30. 120 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Transurban Group Ltd. engages in the development, operation and maintenance of toll roads. It operates through the following geographical segments: Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in Australia and North America. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

