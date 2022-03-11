Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Stock Price Up 21.6%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 21.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 914,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 347,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.

Get Basanite alerts:

Basanite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BASA)

Basanite, Inc engages in the manufacturing of concrete-reinforcing products made from basalt fiber reinforced polymers. It focuses on its BasaFlex product. The company was founded on May 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Pompano Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Basanite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basanite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.