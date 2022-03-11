Basanite (OTCMKTS:BASA) Stock Price Up 21.6%

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 21.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. Approximately 914,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 347,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.24.
Basanite Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BASA)
