Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ DOMO opened at $45.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a 52-week low of $36.07 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.33.

Get Domo alerts:

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.65) earnings per share. Domo’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domo will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.60.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Domo by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,042,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,314,000 after acquiring an additional 51,560 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Domo by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 107,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Domo by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,697,000 after buying an additional 69,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Domo by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 43,490 shares in the last quarter. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.